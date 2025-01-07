Firm and Strong: Yemeni Forces Strike “Israeli”, US Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have fired two missiles and four unmanned aerial vehicles into the occupied Palestinian territories and an American aircraft carrier deployed to Yemen’s coastline, striking their intended targets accurately.

The operations took place on Monday, striking USS Harry Truman and three “Israeli” military sites, including two located in the city of Yaffa near Tel Aviv, the forces said in a statement.

"The missile force and the drone force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative and joint military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with two winged missiles and four drones in the northern Red Sea, while they were preparing to launch a major air attack on our country. The operation led to the failure of the attack," they said.

"This afternoon, our forces carried out two military operations. The first targeted a military target belonging to the ‘Israeli’ enemy in occupied Yaffa with two drones,” the troops noted, adding, “The other operation targeted a vital ‘Israeli’ enemy target in occupied Askalan [Ashkelon] with a drone.”

“Our forces carried out a third military operation this evening, targeting a military target belonging to the ‘Israeli’ enemy in occupied Yaffa with a drone,” the statement said.

“The operations successfully achieved their goals.”

The successful strikes were both preceded and followed by intensified deadly aggression by the “Israeli” entity and the United States, its biggest ally, against the Yemeni territory.

The forces have been responding by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive “Israeli” and American targets, including the US warships and aircraft carriers that are deployed off Yemen’s coastline.

They have vowed to sustain their strikes as long as the “Israeli” entity kept up its brutal military aggression and a simultaneous siege it has been deploying against Gaza.