Yemeni Security Services Bust UK-Saudi Espionage Network

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni security forces announced they had thwarted hostile activities orchestrated by the British MI6 and Saudi intelligence in December 2024.

In a detailed statement, Yemeni security sources revealed that British and Saudi intelligence have partnered to recruit and train espionage operatives to carry out intelligence activities targeting the country's strategic assets.

According to the statement, British and Saudi intelligence officers trained operatives in Riyadh on surveillance techniques and information-gathering, providing them with advanced espionage equipment for precise location tracking and coordinate gathering.

British and Saudi agents in Riyadh trained operatives in surveillance, provided advanced espionage gear for precise tracking, as per the statement.

Yemeni authorities have reported that a network was recruited to target military and security sites, monitor key state leaders' locations, residences, and movements.

The network also allegedly targeted strategic facilities, such as the missile force and drone units, and even placed GPS devices on vehicles and other targets.

The Supreme Political Council in Yemen has issued a warning to countries involved in espionage operations, stating they hold those whose intelligence agencies recruited espionage cells accountable.

The council warned that spy networks will be punished under the law.