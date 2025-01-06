IRGC Plans to Reveal 2 New Underground Missile Bases and Floating Cities

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it will unveil two new underground missile and floating cities along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman that accommodate a broad range of cruise and ballistic missiles.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, who is also the head of the IRGC’s Public Relations Department, made the announcement on Monday.

The military facilities would be inaugurated during the Payambar-e-Azam 19 war game as IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami attended.

He stated that the Zionist enemy knows Iranian forces can strike "Israeli" assets with precision and power from open skies over occupied territories.

Naeini further said the IRGC is prepared for large and complex battles on any scale and is ready for the moment the order is issued to operate against the Zionist entity.

The IRGC spokesman said sophisticated anti-air missile systems are incapable of defending themselves against Yemeni missiles and drones.

“The message of the IRGC's defensive and offensive exercises will be received by the enemy within the next few days and weeks”, he added.

Naeini argued that the Zionist enemy is misguided and disilusioned, as evidenced by Operations True Promise I and II, which exposed the entity's vulnerability to Iran.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its defense doctrine, will not initiate any war in the region.

The IRGC spokesman stated that Iranian forces are capable of supporting the great resistance front in striking at the foundations of the Zionist entity.