’Israeli’ Forces Fear Arrest during International Travel after Soldier Flees Brazil

By Staff, Agencies

The escape from Brazil of an "Israeli" soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza has reignited fears of prosecution abroad among the "Israeli" forces and their families.

Moms Up, a group of "Israeli" soldiers' mothers, contacted Benjamin Netanyahu and "Israeli" military chief for help after the Brazil case.

Reports said on Sunday that the soldier, a reservist who was vacationing in Brazil, managed to leave the Latin American country, despite a court order.

The "Israeli" foreign ministry on Sunday admitted that the "Israeli" embassy in Brazil had orchestrated “his swift and safe departure from Brazil.”

A Brazilian judge last week ordered police to investigate the soldier accused of demolishing civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign.

The case is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which has been pursuing justice for the Palestinian victims of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

The group lodged complaints in different countries and the ICC against "Israeli" soldiers involved in the war on Gaza.

The Brazilian case sparked political controversy in "Israel," as the opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the current administration for a monumental failure in handling the situation.

"Israeli" media reported that pro-Palestinian organizations filed 50 complaints worldwide against "Israeli" soldiers for war crimes in Gaza.

The so-called foreign affairs and security committee in the "Israeli" parliament, the Knesset, will discuss the complaints filed against "Israeli" soldiers around the world on Monday.

In November, arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu and former minister Yoav Gallant for crimes from October 2023 to May 2024.