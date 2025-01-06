- Home
DPRK Launches Missile during Blinken’s South Korea Visit
By Staff, Agencies
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul for talks with top South Korean officials.
South Korea’s military reported that the DPRK "sent unknown ballistic missile towards the East Sea," also known as the Sea of Japan.
The missile test happened during Blinken's meetings in South Korea and Japan.
It appeared to have fallen into the sea, according to the Japanese defense ministry and coast guard.
This marks the DPRK's first missile test of the year, following a November launch of what it said was its most advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
In response to the DPRK's missile launch, South Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea as a show of force.
South Korea faced a political crisis post President Yoon's brief martial law announcement on December 3.
The missile test marked the first since President-elect Donald Trump's re-election, as the US and South Korea are strengthening their military ties.
