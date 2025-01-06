No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

DPRK Launches Missile during Blinken’s South Korea Visit

DPRK Launches Missile during Blinken’s South Korea Visit
folder_openKoreas access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul for talks with top South Korean officials.

South Korea’s military reported that the DPRK "sent unknown ballistic missile towards the East Sea," also known as the Sea of Japan.

The missile test happened during Blinken's meetings in South Korea and Japan.

It appeared to have fallen into the sea, according to the Japanese defense ministry and coast guard.

This marks the DPRK's first missile test of the year, following a November launch of what it said was its most advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In response to the DPRK's missile launch, South Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea as a show of force.

South Korea faced a political crisis post President Yoon's brief martial law announcement on December 3.

The missile test marked the first since President-elect Donald Trump's re-election, as the US and South Korea are strengthening their military ties.

south korea ballistic missile north korea icbm test

Comments

  1. Related News
DPRK Launches Missile during Blinken’s South Korea Visit

DPRK Launches Missile during Blinken’s South Korea Visit

5 hours ago
South Korean Military Unit Prevents Arrest of Impeached President

South Korean Military Unit Prevents Arrest of Impeached President

3 days ago
South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant for Impeached President

South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant for Impeached President

6 days ago
South Korea’s Constitutional Court Begins Presidential Impeachment Trial

South Korea’s Constitutional Court Begins Presidential Impeachment Trial

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-01-2025 Hour: 06:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot