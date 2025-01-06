Iran and Russia To Sign Cooperation Agreement in Mid-January

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Russia's presidents will sign a long-term cooperation agreement in Moscow in mid-January, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei said the agreement has different aspects.

“An important part of the agreement includes trade, economy, energy and the environment sectors as well as issues pertaining to defense and security matters,” he added.

He noted that Iran and Russia had approved the document in early summer and were waiting for the right time to sign the deal by the two countries’ presidents.

Iran and Russia, as strategic allies, have strengthened their ties in recent years despite facing significant Western sanctions.

The two capitals are finalizing a comprehensive partnership pact that could determine their bilateral ties for the next 20 years.

He noted that the Iraqi Prime Minister will visit Tehran at the invitation of President Masoud Pezeshkian for diplomatic interactions and are set to discuss strategies to enhance mutual relations and execute previously signed agreements.

He affirmed Iran's stance on Syria's recent developments post-Assad's fall, emphasizing its respect for the Syrian people's decisions.

He emphasized that all regional countries should also respect the decisions being made by the people of Syria.

Baghaei stressed Syria's right to make its own decisions without interference from regional or international parties, and to prevent the growth of terrorism and violent extremism.

In response to a question about possible negotiations between Iran and the United States, Baghaei said Tehran has never left the negotiating table and always believes in dialogue.

He added that Iran is prepared for negotiations to lift sanctions and address nuclear concerns, with a firm stance on the matter.

On another note, Baghaei stated that the international community protested "Israel's" ban on UNRWA and urged the ICJ to investigate.

He added that the ICJ must rule on "Israel’s" breach of its commitments to international organizations.