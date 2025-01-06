MOD: Russia Liberates Largest Settlement in Southwest Donbass

By Staff, Agencies

Russian forces have “fully liberated” the strategic town of Kurakhovo in Russia’s People Republic of Donetsk, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

Kurakhovo is “the largest settlement in southwest Donbass,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday. Before the escalation between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, the town had a population of almost 19,000 people.

“Over the past decade, the Kiev regime had turned it [Kurakhovo] into a powerful fortified area with a developed network of firing positions and underground communications. From the north, it was defended by a water basin, which significantly limited the maneuverability of Russian assault units,” the statement read.

The Ukrainian military deployed some 15,000 troops, including many foreign mercenaries, to defend the town, the ministry said. The manpower was reinforced with artillery and tanks, it added.

“As a result of the professional actions of the Russian units during the liberation of Kurakhovo, the enemy lost 80% of its personnel [more than 12,000 troops], about 3,000 units of various weapons and military equipment, including 40 tanks and other armored combat vehicles,” the statement read.

During the two months of fighting for the town, between 150 and 180 Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded on a daily basis, it said.

According to the ministry, the Russian capture of Kurakhovo, which is a key transport hub, will “significantly complicate” logistical support for the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk People’s Republic. It will also deprive Kiev’s forces of the ability to shell regional capital, Donetsk, which had been under fire since 2014, it added.

“After the takeover of Kurakhovo, the Russian forces received significant room for maneuver. This would allow an increase in the pace of the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the statement read.