Canada: PM Trudeau Expected to Announce Resignation

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly expected to announce his decision to step down, though no final decision has been made, citing a source familiar with his considerations.

Speaking to Reuters on Sunday, the source, who requested anonymity due to a lack of authorization to comment publicly, confirmed the likelihood of Trudeau's resignation.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Trudeau could announce as early as Monday his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. However, the exact timing remains uncertain.

Sources told the Globe and Mail that Trudeau is expected to make his intentions clear before an emergency meeting of Liberal lawmakers scheduled for Wednesday. If Trudeau steps down, the Liberals would face the prospect of entering the next election—due by late October—without a permanent leader, at a time when polls predict a significant loss to the opposition Conservatives.

Public discontent within the party has grown, with more Liberal MPs openly urging Trudeau to resign in the wake of poor polling results. The Prime Minister's Office has yet to respond to requests for comment.

According to Trudeau’s official schedule for Monday, he is set to participate virtually in a cabinet committee meeting on Canada-US relations.

The Globe and Mail noted that it remains unclear whether Trudeau would leave office immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is chosen.

One source told the newspaper that Trudeau has reportedly discussed the possibility of Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc serving as interim leader, though this may be complicated if LeBlanc intends to run for the permanent leadership role.

The Canadian Prime Minister, 53, became leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, reviving its fortunes after it fell to third place in the House of Commons. However, calls for his resignation have intensified recently.

In December, Trudeau faced backlash after attempting to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a close ally, over her opposition to increased spending proposals. Freeland subsequently resigned, accusing Trudeau of prioritizing "political gimmicks" over what was best for Canada.

Trudeau rose to power in 2015, championing "sunny ways" and a progressive agenda that emphasized women’s rights and combating climate change. However, his administration has faced mounting challenges in recent years.