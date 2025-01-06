Heroic Op in WB: 3 “Israeli” Settlers Killed; Several Others Injured

By Staff, Agencies

In a heroic operation, three “Israeli” settlers were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting operation near Al Funduk in the northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation forces continue to search for the perpetrators of the operation, with roadblocks set up in the vicinity of the attack and a number of villages surrounded.

The occupation forces said gunmen opened fire at a bus and vehicles. The operation was carried out near “Kedumim”.

In parallel, far-right Zionist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich underline that the Palestinian village, along with the cities of Nablus and Jenin, should be treated like the Gazan city Jabalia in order to prevent further attacks.

“Al Funduk, Nablus and Jenin need to look like [Gaza’s] Jabalia so that ‘Kfar Saba’ does not become ‘Kfar Aza’.”

Smotrich demanded that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convene “an urgent cabinet meeting today to discuss a change in outlook and the real eradication of ‘terrorism’” in the West Bank.

Similarly, far-right so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls for an end to cooperation with the Palestinian Authority following.

Ben Gvir said “Israel” should stop believing it has a partner in the PA. “Remember that the PA supports ‘terror’, stop all cooperation with it, place as many checkpoints as possible and close roads [because] the settlers’ right to life outweighs PA residents’ freedom of movement,” he says.

“I hope that my position will be accepted by the cabinet this time,” he continues.

“Those who seek to halt the war in Gaza will receive war in “Judea and Samaria”,” he says, using the Zionist occupation term for the West Bank.

For his part, the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “We will reach the despicable murderers and bring them to justice, along with everyone who helped them…No one will be spared.”