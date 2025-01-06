Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Deliberately Undermining Public Order in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The international human rights organization Euro-Med revealed that “Israel” is deliberately undermining public order as well as the security and justice system in Gaza, as part of its genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

According to the organization’s report, “Israel” is spreading chaos and insecurity through the breakdown of the existing systems in Gaza.

The NGO said the entity’s moves have led to the rise of armed groups, with masked individuals carrying out coordinated attacks against civilians.

The Euro-med added that the “Israeli” occupation allows organized gangs to enter areas under its control to steal humanitarian aid.

The Euro-Med noted that the moves are in blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the fundamental rights of people in the blockaded territory.

The Geneva-based organization called for exerting more pressure on the “Tel Aviv” to put an end to its attacks against the justice and law enforcement systems in Gaza.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the eighth baby died from hypothermia in the besieged Gaza Strip where the Israeli regime is pressing ahead with a full-scale extermination and ethnic cleansing campaign against Palestinians.

Ali Youssef Ahmed Kloub, whose home was a tent on a beach, was the latest infant to die from the cold in recent days across the besieged Palestinian region.