Freezing to Death: Eighth Palestinian Infant Dies from Hypothermia amid ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A new Palestinian infant has died from hypothermia in the besieged Gaza Strip where the “Israeli” occupation pursues its genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

In a heart-wrenching video shared by a Palestinian journalist on social media, the grieving mother, overcome with tears, described finding her child frozen, saying, "It was as if he had been placed in a freezer."

The death of Ali Youssef Ahmed Kloub marks the eighth infant to succumb to hypothermia in the besieged Gaza Strip this winter. Ali, whose family was living in a makeshift tent on a beach, died as displaced Palestinians continue to endure dire winter conditions, including freezing temperatures amid the absence of adequate shelter or resources.

Ali's grieving mother described the unbearable conditions her family faces, borrowing bedding and blankets from other displaced families who are themselves struggling to keep their children warm. Health officials reported that infants and children are particularly vulnerable, with several deaths already recorded this winter due to exposure to the extreme cold.

In a previous press release, Gaza's Media Office emphasized the dire situation facing forcibly displaced families, whose homes were destroyed by “Israeli” airstrikes, leaving them vulnerable to the freezing winter conditions.

Thousands of Palestinians displaced by the occupation's genocidal campaign have sought refuge in Al-Mawasi, a coastal area west of Rafah, living in fragile tents made of cloth and nylon. Despite being designated a “humanitarian area” by “Israeli” authorities, Al-Mawasi has faced repeated attacks, leaving families with nowhere safe to turn.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA], confirmed the worsening crisis, stating that babies “are freezing to death due to cold weather and a lack of shelter.” He added that critical supplies, such as blankets and mattresses, have been stuck outside Gaza for months, awaiting clearance for entry.