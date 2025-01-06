- Home
Iran to Stage Extensive Anti-Terror Ops
By Staff, Agencies
The deputy coordinator of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, confirmed that the country will stage a massive anti-terror campaign across its skies, lands and waters for the next two months to combat terrorist groups.
Shadmani further mentioned that “These [operations] will be held on the basis of a scheduled timeline, starting today and continuing for the next two months.”
He added that elite forces will be engaged in these operations, and the forces’ command network will be tested.
The commander emphasized that state-of-the-art technologies, equipment and methods will be used in all the operations, which are aimed at maintaining and enhancing the preparedness of the Armed Forces.
He noted that units from the Army’s Ground Force in the country’s east and west and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in west, southwest, and south as well as tens of thousands of Basij [volunteer forces] in provincial guard units will participate in the operations across different provinces.
The IRG Ground Force on Saturday launched the large-scale and specialized anti-terror campaign, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam [Great Prophet] 19, in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, as part of attempts to raise its combat preparedness and get further ready to confront potential security threats against the country.
Various specialized divisions and units of the IRG Ground Force, particularly from the Mirza Kuchak Khan Brigades are participating in the military exercises.
Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment, and evaluate their combat preparedness.
