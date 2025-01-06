Yemen to “Israeli” Settlers: Not to Leave Gaza Alone, Go Back to Your Countries of Origin

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking member of Yemen’s popular revolutionary Ansarullah movement advised the illegal “Israeli” settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories to leave those areas for where they came from as Yemen will not cease its retaliatory anti- “Israeli” operations.

Hizam al-Assad, member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, made the remarks in a post on X on Monday.

“Whoever wants to get to sleep comfortably has to leave for either Cypress or their own country,” he said.

The official insisted that Yemen’s Armed Forces would sustain their pro-Palestinian strikes as long as the “Israeli” entity kept up its war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, and did not stop the attacks that it has been carrying out against Yemen to try to stop the Arab Peninsula nation’s operations.

“We will not leave Gaza alone,” he said.

The official had earlier underlined that the entity would keep being faced with surprise military strikes on the part of the Yemeni forces as long as it retained its aggressive approach towards his country.

“Our military operations will keep targeting the heart of the occupied territories,” he had stated.

“These surprises will last until the entity ceases its aggression and siege against Gaza,” Assad had noted, referring to a simultaneous smothering blockade that Tel Aviv has been deploying against the coastal sliver.