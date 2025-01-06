- Home
Hezbollah Top Official: Resistance Stronger than Iron, Let No One Test Us More
By Staff, Agencies
The head of Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit, Wafiq Safa, announced on Sunday that the resistance “is stronger and firmer than iron and it is stronger than before.”
From the site of the Greatest Martyr His Eminence Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Safa confirmed that Hezbollah's capabilities have been repaired and it has the ability to confront any attack in the way it sees appropriate and let no one test us anymore.”
“Speaker Nabih Berri will have a talk with US mediator Amos Hochstein over the ‘Israeli’ violations,” he added.
In parallel, the Hezbollah official underscored that Hezbollah does not have a "veto" on electing Army chief Joseph Aoun as president.
"The only veto to us is on [Lebanese Forces leader’ Samir Geagea, because he is a strife and destruction scheme for the country," Safa added,
Asked about Hezbollah's reaction if the ‘Israeli’ army does not withdraw from Lebanon after the 60-day deadline, Safa said: “The Lebanese Army and the monitoring committee have not been informed of this matter, but after the 60 days expire, the issue will be left to Hezbollah and the resistance to decide what to do, and as Sheikh Naim Qassem said, this is the responsibility of the [Lebanese] state that signed the agreement and it will follow up on the ceasefire measures or violations.”
