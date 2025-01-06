- Home
Iran Warns “Israel” of Large Scale War: We’re Prepared
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that “Israel” risks triggering a large-scale war if it launches another military attack on Tehran.
He further reiterated to the Chinese media his country’s commitment to diplomatic efforts alongside full readiness to respond to any aggression.
“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further attacks by ‘Israel’,” Araghchi said. “I hope ‘Israel’ will refrain from taking such reckless actions, as it could lead to a large-scale war.”
“We believe that reason will ultimately prevail and prevent actions that could have serious consequences,” he added, stressing Iran’s dedication to engaging with regional and international allies, including China, to mitigate tensions and pursue peaceful resolutions.
Last month, US President Joe Biden reportedly convened a high-level meeting to discuss possible military action against Iran, amid concerns that Tehran might accelerate its nuclear weapons development due to its weakened regional position.
Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes. In a separate interview published on Thursday, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s stance on peaceful nuclear energy, emphasizing that negotiations remain possible if Iran is treated with “respect.”
