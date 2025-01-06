- Home
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
In a new aggression against Yemen’s sovereignty, the US and British forces have conducted fresh airstrikes against the country’s northwestern city of Sa’ada.
The attacks came days following the alliance’s aerial bombardment of the western coastal province of Hodeidah.
Yemen’s official Saba news agency, citing a local source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the Western military alliance carried out three aerial attacks east of the provincial capital city of Sa’ada early on Sunday.
There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage caused and possible casualties.
On December 30, the US-British naval coalition launched two airstrikes on Yemen’s western coastal province of Hodeidah, targeting the at-Tuhayta district in the southwest of the province.
Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has also been targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.
