Mumbai Marks the 5th Martyrdom Anniv. of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

By Hashim Reza

India – Mumbai witnessed a series of solemn gatherings under the banner of Yaad-e-Shohada [Remembrance of Martyrs] to honor the 5th Martyrdom Anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the Defenders of the Holy Shrines. These events commemorated their sacrifices in upholding the dignity of Islam and resisting oppression, bringing together a diverse audience from various parts of the city.

Events Across Mumbai

Prominent venues hosted majalis [religious gatherings] and remembrance events, including:

Masjid-e-Iranian, Dongri – A central venue for the Shia community, where the majalis were attended by a large gathering of faithful. Mehfil-e-Sani-e-Zehra, Andheri – Known for its spiritual significance, the mehfil drew participants who listened attentively to the scholarly discourses. Behishte Zehra Kabrastan, Mira Road – A location of deep reverence, where the martyrs were remembered in an emotionally charged gathering.

Prominent Scholars and Their Discourses

Esteemed scholars, including Maulana Qazi Askari and Maulana Akhtar Abbas, addressed the gatherings. Their eloquent and insightful speeches highlighted:

The Legacy of General Qasem Soleimani: The scholars elaborated on the life of the martyr, his unwavering commitment to defending the oppressed, and his pivotal role in shaping the Islamic Resistance in the Middle East.

Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes’ Contributions: His steadfast leadership and sacrifices in Iraq’s fight against extremism were also discussed, with scholars shedding light on his devotion to protecting holy sites.

The Philosophy of Resistance: The speeches delved into the broader context of Islamic Resistance, emphasizing how the sacrifices of these martyrs inspired a global movement for justice and unity.

The majalis were marked by the recitation of lamentations and poetry commemorating the martyrs, drawing tears and emotional responses from attendees.

Themes of the Gatherings

Islamic Resistance in the Middle East:

The scholars illuminated the role of martyrs like Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in resisting oppression and defending the sanctity of holy sites.

They highlighted how their sacrifices strengthened the unity among oppressed nations and inspired a steadfast resolve against tyranny.

Martyrdom and Its Spiritual Significance:

Attendees were reminded of the Quranic and Prophetic traditions that extol the virtues of martyrdom.

The gatherings emphasized the eternal legacy of martyrs in shaping the moral fabric of society.

The Role of Youth in Upholding Martyrdom’s Values:

Special attention was given to how young Muslims can carry forward the ideals of courage, justice, and sacrifice exemplified by the martyrs.

The gatherings saw widespread participation from community members of all ages, reflecting the deep admiration for the martyrs. Women and children also played a significant role, reciting poetry and presenting eulogies that underscored the emotional and spiritual connection to the martyrs’ sacrifices.

Scholars also connected the sacrifices of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis to global struggles against injustice. They called on the audience to remain vigilant and united in the face of oppression, following the principles upheld by these martyrs.

The Yaad-e-Shohada events in Mumbai were a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who dedicated their lives to the defense of Islam and the oppressed. These gatherings not only honored their sacrifices but also served as a reminder of the continued responsibility to stand for justice and truth in the face of adversity.

As the gatherings concluded, attendees left inspired to emulate the values of courage, dedication, and unwavering faith embodied by the martyrs, ensuring that their legacy continues to light the path for generations to come.