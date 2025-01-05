Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Emerged Stronger Than Ever, Battle of the Mighty Is New Birth for Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Commander Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In his address, he commemorated their sacrifices and highlighted their pivotal roles in shaping the Resistance's path. Sheikh Qassem also addressed the latest political developments, reaffirming the steadfastness of the Resistance and its unwavering commitment to confronting aggression and upholding justice.

His Eminence highlighted the strategic and intellectual role of Martyr Commander Qassem Soleimani, emphasizing his contributions on multiple levels.

"Martyr Commander Qassem Soleimani is a strategic leader on the intellectual, political, and jihadi levels," he stated.

The Resistance leader elaborated on Soleimani's significant impact, adding, "Martyr Commander Soleimani unveiled the US and its schemes, confronted this system, and thwarted its projects in the region."

Furthermore, he credited Soleimani with rejuvenating the centrality of the Palestinian cause, noting, "Martyr Qassem Soleimani was able to restore the Palestinian cause to its glory through the confrontation in Palestine."

He continued to underscore Soleimani’s legacy, stating, "Martyr Soleimani is credited with what we are witnessing today—the restoration of the Palestinian cause as a central issue."

Reflecting on Soleimani's methodology, His Eminence added, "We witnessed these accomplishments through the movement of the martyred leader Soleimani, his plans, and what he accomplished on the scene."

Shifting to the contributions of another resistance figure, he remarked, "Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is a model of loyal commitment."

Addressing the recent aggression by "Israel," the Secretary General detailed the achievements of the Resistance in countering the invasion.

"‘Israel’ tried for 64 days to advance into our territory, but it only managed a few hundred meters," he noted.

He added, "In the 2024 aggression, ‘Israel’ paid a heavy price without being able to advance more than a few hundred meters at the front edge, and this is a deterrent."

The Hezbollah Chief highlighted the Resistance’s resilience, stating, "Despite the widespread destruction and criminal aggression carried out by ‘Israel,’ the ceasefire agreement demanded by the enemy was nevertheless concluded, and we agreed."

He elaborated, "The enemy was forced to request a ceasefire due to the resistance’s capabilities, and we agreed on this through the Lebanese state."

Reflecting on the Resistance’s principles, he emphasized, "Resistance is our choice to liberate the land, protect sovereignty, support Palestine, and uphold the right to confront the expansionist ‘Israeli’ occupation."

The Secretary General affirmed the autonomy of the Resistance’s leadership in decision-making.

"The Resistance leadership decides when to resist, how to resist, the method of resistance, and the weapon to use," he declared.

He also dismissed external timelines for resistance actions, asserting, "There is no timetable for the Resistance’s performance, neither by agreement nor after the end of the 60 days."

He reiterated the importance of strategic timing, stating, "Our patience has nothing to do with the expiry of the agreement’s time. Our actions may precede or exceed 60 days, and when we decide to act, you will witness it directly."

He clarified the scope of the agreement, noting, "The agreement exclusively pertains to the South of the Litani River, and the state, as well as the mediators, is responsible for restraining ‘Israel’ and enforcing the agreement."

Reflecting on recent events, he proclaimed, "The Resistance emerged victorious and with its head held high from the Battle of The Mighty." He added, "This battle is a new birth for Lebanon, which is resistant to occupation."

His Eminence tied the Resistance’s perseverance to its faith, asserting, "Resistance is faith, and this faith is strong and rooted during the Battle of The Mighty."

He contrasted Lebanon's resilience with the destruction in Syria, stating, "What happened in Syria could have happened in Lebanon, and I believe that in the future, the Syrian people will have a role in confronting ‘Israel.’"

In closing, he emphasized the enduring spirit of the Resistance and its sacrifices. "Our morale is high despite the wounds and pain, and do not think that if we lose martyrs, the Resistance will have lost," he affirmed.

He concluded with a powerful reminder: "The martyrs revive our future on the path of Imam Hussein [AS], and we stand in support of the truth in the face of falsehood."