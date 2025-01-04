’Israeli’ Aggression Kills Nearly 60 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have killed approximately 60 Palestinians, including several children, within the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, according to official reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Saturday, “'Israeli' forces killed 59 people and injured 273 others in four family-targeted massacres over the last 24 hours.”

It added, “Many remain trapped under rubble and along roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.”

The total death toll in Gaza since October 2023 now exceeds 45,700.

On Saturday alone, at least 19 people, including eight children, lost their lives, according to rescuers. A dawn airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City claimed 11 lives, seven of whom were children, said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

“The home, which was sheltering displaced individuals, was completely destroyed,” Bassal noted, adding that several victims remain buried under the rubble. He also reported that "Israeli" forces “fired on ambulance staff.”

In Shujaiya, in eastern Gaza City, images on social media showed bodies laid out under white sheets.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, an "Israeli" strike killed five security officers accompanying aid convoys. Bassal described the attack as a deliberate effort to “disrupt the humanitarian supply chain and amplify the suffering of the population.”

Additionally, local rescuers reported that three members of a single family, including a child, were killed when their house was bombed in Khan Yunis.