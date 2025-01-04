IRG Conducts Large-Scale Military Exercises in Western Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Ground Force has commenced extensive military drills in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and addressing potential security threats.

The exercises, named Payambar-e-A’azam [Great Prophet] 19, began on Saturday in a designated combat zone, featuring various specialized divisions and units, particularly from the Mirza Kuchak Khan Brigades.

In the first phase of the drills, rapid response operation scenarios were implemented, including the swift deployment of troops and military equipment to the exercise area.

Iran conducts routine military drills to test its weaponry and equipment while assessing combat preparedness.

Officials have consistently emphasized that Iran’s military enhancements, including missile development, are solely for defensive purposes and will not be subject to negotiation.