Diplomacy or Disaster? The Tumultuous Tenure of Joe Biden

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The end of Joe Biden's presidency is likely to be viewed through a complex lens, marked by both domestic policy achievements and a challenging global landscape. Biden, who was the youngest senator when he was sworn in in 1973, and the oldest person ever to be inaugurated as President of the United States, has had a presidency characterized by occasional embarrassment due to his mental decline and perceived weakness on the international stage, which leaders like the "Israeli" Prime Minister have exploited.

Escalating Conflicts: Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon

During his tenure, the world has found itself embroiled in escalating conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East, notably in Gaza and Lebanon. While Biden entered office with aspirations of restoring America's global leadership and promoting diplomacy, his presidency has been marred by a series of crises that have put his foreign policy approach to the test. Critics argue that his perceived weakness has allowed leaders like the "Israeli" Prime Minister to manipulate international narratives, ultimately leaving Biden looking ineffective on the world stage.

The Biden administration has faced significant challenges in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, which erupted following Russia's invasion in early 2022. As the conflict has dragged on, Biden has been forced to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, balancing support for Ukraine with concerns about escalating tensions with Russia. While his administration has provided military aid and attempted to rally international support, the war's persistence underscores the limitations of his strategy.

Simultaneously, the situation in Gaza and Lebanon has deteriorated, with renewed violence and tension following the "Israeli"-Hamas conflict. Biden's administration has struggled to reconcile its support for "Israel" with the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leading to criticism from both domestic and international fronts. The complexities of these conflicts have highlighted US hypocrisy; while lamenting civilian deaths in Ukraine and speaking out against the Russian military operation, the US has fueled the war in Gaza and Lebanon by opening air bridges to supply the "Israeli" military with the weapons it needed.

Biden-Saudi: From Condemnation to Normalization

Another significant aspect of Biden's presidency has been his stance on Saudi Arabia. Initially, Biden took a tough stance against the kingdom, particularly in response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, promising to make Saudi leaders "pay the price" for their involvement. He vowed to hold Saudi Arabia accountable and to reassess the US-Saudi relationship. His campaign rhetoric emphasized a shift away from the previous administration's warm embrace of the Saudi monarchy, suggesting a new era of accountability for human rights abuses.

However, as global tensions escalated—particularly with rising oil prices and the need for stable alliances in the Middle East—Biden's stance softened. The urgency of stabilizing relations with Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy markets, led to a normalization of ties. This shift was met with criticism, as many perceived it as a betrayal of Biden's earlier commitments to prioritize human rights. The inconsistency in his approach has left observers questioning the credibility of his administration and its moral standing in international affairs.

Weakness on the Global Stage

Biden's leadership style has often been characterized as cautious and deliberative, which many believe has contributed to a perception of weakness on the global stage. This perception was particularly evident in his dealings with the "Israeli" Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu, known for his shrewd political maneuvers, has often been seen as taking advantage of Biden's perceived vulnerabilities. There have been instances where Netanyahu's public statements have contradicted private assurances given to Biden, leading to a perception that the "Israeli" leader was undermining the US president on the international stage. This dynamic has further complicated the US's role in the Middle East and has raised questions about Biden's effectiveness in managing key alliances.

Additionally, Biden's age and occasional lapses in memory have raised concerns about his cognitive abilities, further complicating his leadership image. Instances where he has mixed up names—such as mistakenly referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico—have fueled speculation about his mental acuity. There have also been troubling reports of him struggling to remember key events, such as the year his son Beau died. These incidents, along with rumors circulating on social media regarding an embarrassing moment during his meeting with Pope Francis, where he allegedly soiled himself, have contributed to a narrative questioning his fitness for office.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Challenges

As President Biden's term comes to a close, his presidency will be remembered for its struggles in the face of escalating global conflicts. The wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Lebanon have tested his foreign policy strategies, revealing vulnerabilities that have allowed other leaders to take advantage of his weaknesses. The "Israeli" Prime Minister's ability to manipulate public narratives at the expense of Biden's credibility exemplifies the challenges faced by the administration.

Furthermore, the inconsistency in Biden's dealings with Saudi Arabia reinforces the notion that political realities often take precedence over ethical commitments. The normalization of relations with a regime implicated in grave human rights abuses stands as a troubling testament to the complexities of international diplomacy.