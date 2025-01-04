The Hidden Cost of War: ’Israeli’ Soldiers’ Mental Health Crisis

By Mohamad Hammoud

In recent days, "Israeli" newspapers and media outlets have shed light on a growing crisis within the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF]: thousands of soldiers are stepping down from combat roles due to mental distress. Reports from prominent outlets, including Haaretz and The Times of Israel, reveal a significant rise in suicides among soldiers since the onset of the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. While public discourse often focuses on geopolitical strategies and outcomes of war, these revelations expose the hidden losses that "Israel" is enduring as a consequence of its military engagements, revealing a crisis that extends far beyond the battlefield.

Disturbing Statistics

The statistics are sobering. Recent reports indicate a sharp increase in soldier suicides over the past year, correlating directly with the latest conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Mental health professionals within the military estimate that thousands more are struggling silently, plagued by post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD], depression, and anxiety—conditions often exacerbated by their exposure to the horrors of war. Since October 7, 2023, the “Israeli” army has revealed that around 3,000 soldiers in compulsory service or reserves have been assessed by the military's mental health system. While the occupation forces have recognized the need for mental health support and has called up over 800 reservist mental health officers to assist soldiers, the rising suicide rates indicate that much more needs to be done to address this crisis. Many soldiers feel abandoned, citing inadequate mental health support and the stigma associated with seeking help.

The Brutal Realities of Warfare

The roots of this crisis lie in the brutal realities of modern warfare. Soldiers have reported witnessing traumatic events during their service, including the deaths of comrades and civilians, which have left indelible marks on their psyches. One soldier recounted the horror of witnessing entire families killed in airstrikes, their homes reduced to rubble. Another spoke of the unbearable guilt experienced after mistakenly targeting civilians during combat. In Lebanon, troops stationed along volatile borders face constant threats, with the pervasive fear of ambushes and roadside bombs creating an atmosphere of unrelenting stress. These experiences leave psychological scars that many soldiers are ill-equipped to manage.

The Burden of Moral Injury

For some, the trauma is compounded by moral injuries—the profound emotional distress resulting from actions that violate their personal ethics. A former officer, speaking anonymously to Haaretz, admitted that he could no longer reconcile the orders he followed with his conscience. “I saw things I can’t unsee,” he said, describing an incident where a miscalculated strike led to the deaths of several children. “I’m not sure I can live with myself after that.” These moral injuries, coupled with the psychological strain of war, drive many soldiers to despair.

Criticism of the Army’s Response

The “Israeli” army has faced criticism for its handling of this crisis. While some mental health resources are available, they are often overstretched and inaccessible to many soldiers in need. Critics argue that the military culture’s emphasis on toughness and resilience discourages soldiers from seeking help, as they fear being perceived as weak or unfit for duty. Furthermore, budgetary constraints and bureaucratic hurdles have left many soldiers without timely or adequate care. As a result, countless individuals slip through the cracks, their suffering remaining invisible to broader society.

The Broader Impact of Military Campaigns

This mental health crisis also exposes a broader truth: the hidden losses that "Israel" suffers from its prolonged wars in Gaza and Lebanon. While political leaders and military officials emphasize strategic gains and security objectives, the psychological toll on soldiers is rarely part of the public narrative. These hidden losses challenge the notion of military victories, revealing the devastating personal costs, including the long-term impact on the overall effectiveness and morale of the military. Soldiers grappling with mental health issues are less likely to perform at their best, which can compromise operational capabilities.

Ethical Considerations

This crisis raises ethical questions about the broader impact of "Israel’s" military campaigns. The wars in Gaza and Lebanon have not only devastated Palestinian and Lebanese communities but have also left "Israeli" soldiers psychologically shattered.

Conclusion

The mental health struggles of "Israeli" soldiers serve as a stark reminder of the hidden costs of war. Beyond the headlines and political rhetoric lie countless untold stories of pain and loss, borne by individuals who carry the weight of their experiences in silence. The mental health crisis within the "Israeli" military is a hidden loss with far-reaching implications for the soldiers, their families, and the overall effectiveness of the military. This crisis not only highlights the human cost of military engagement but also calls into question the "Israeli" government's commitment to the well-being of its soldiers. It exposes a troubling reality: politicians in "Israel" appear to prioritize their political careers over the welfare of those who serve.