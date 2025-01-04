War of Extermination Continues As Hamas Targets Five “Israeli” Tanks in Northern Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The military wing of the Hamas resistance movement confirmed that it targeted five “Israeli” battle tanks in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as dozens of more people were martyred in “Israeli” bombardments in the besieged territory.

In a brief statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an explosive device in the al-Saftawi area, west of Jabalia refugee camp.

In a second statement, the group said its fighters targeted four more tanks with explosive devices in eastern Jabalia town.

The al-Qassam Brigades later said in a separate statement that its fighters targeted an “Israeli” Apache helicopter with a SAM rocket in the east of al-Bureij refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip.

Amid “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, Palestinian and regional resistance groups continued their operations against the entity and its Western backers on Friday, January 3.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense agency said around 30 people were martyred in “Israeli” strikes on Friday.

“Friday was a harsh day for the residents of Gaza, particularly in Gaza City, due to the continual ‘Israeli’ bombardment,” civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

He said several children were among the dead.

Seven people were martyred in an “Israeli” strike in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, Bassal said.

“They’ve destroyed everything that moves on this earth, even the trees, so what about people? This is a war of extermination,” Gaza resident Mohammed Abu Labda, whose brother was among those killed, said.

Bassal stated that the “Israeli” military is “preventing food and drinking water from reaching dozens of medical staff, patients and wounded” at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

He said the hospital had been sending out distress calls since Thursday, adding that it was now “just a pile of rubble and walls. There’s no hospital.”

A United Nations team visited the Indonesian Hospital on Sunday.

“Around me, there’s nothing but rubble and destruction,” UN aid official Jonathan Whittall said in a video released after the visit.

Meanwhile, Hamas said indirect negotiations for a truce in the Gaza Strip were set to resume in Qatar later.