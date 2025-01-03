’Israeli’ Forces Wound Palestinian Protesters in West Bank Raids

By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinians were injured by live fire during confrontations with "Israeli" forces across the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Local Palestinian media reported clashes in the towns of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, Beita, south of Nablus, and Jabal al-Tawil in el-Bireh. "Israeli" forces fired live bullets and used tear gas to disperse protesters, resulting in injuries.

Witnesses and residents confirmed additional clashes in Jabal al-Tawil during an "Israeli" military raid. In Kafr Qaddum and Beita, weekly protests against settlement expansion were violently suppressed. Field medics treated numerous individuals for tear gas inhalation at the scene.

In Tubas, located in the northern West Bank, "Israeli" soldiers raided a home, further fueling tensions.

Regular military raids and settler violence by "Israeli" forces are commonplace in the occupied West Bank.

These attacks have intensified since the regime launched its campaign of genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

Since then, at least 835 Palestinians have been martyred, and more than 6,700 have been injured by "Israeli" fire in the occupied territory.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that "Israel’s" decades-long occupation of Palestinian land was “illegal” and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].

The year 2024 saw a significant rise in settler violence, military raids and economic hardships, adding to the mounting struggles of the Palestinian people.