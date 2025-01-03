Yemen Stages 700+ Protests in Solidarity with Palestinians Facing ’Israel’s’ Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis organized more than 700 rallies across the capital Sanaa and 14 other provinces on Friday, demonstrating steadfast support for Palestinians enduring "Israel’s" campaign of genocide in Gaza.

In Sanaa, protesters gathered at Sabeen Square, the city’s largest, chanting against the "Israeli" war on Gaza. Similar rallies were held in Saada, Hudaydah, Al-Mahwit, Raymah, Dhamar, Hajjah and Dhale. Demonstrations also spread to Ibb, Amran, Jawf, Taizz, al-Bayda, Marib and Lahij provinces.

A statement from the protests’ organizers highlighted the demonstrators’ unwavering support for Palestinians, pledging to face challenges and make sacrifices “without fear or retreat”.

Yemenis have been staging weekly mass protests to condemn "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza and reaffirm support for retaliatory operations by their forces.

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel" has massacred nearly 45,600 Palestinians, primarily women and children, injuring at least 108,400. Thousands remain missing, presumed dead under rubble.

In response, Yemeni forces have conducted numerous operations in solidarity with Gaza, targeting areas throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and striking "Israeli" ships or vessels en route to occupied ports.