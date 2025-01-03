Iran Denounces Terror Attack in US, Suspected Daesh Link Investigated

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned a terrorist attack in the United States that claimed 15 lives.

Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei issued the condemnation in a statement on Friday.

On New Year's Day, a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing 15 people and injuring over 30 others.

Authorities are investigating potential links between the attack and the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group, as the suspect reportedly displayed a Daesh flag from his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was a former US Army soldier previously deployed to Afghanistan.

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran's unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms, regardless of location or perpetrators, and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The tragedy unfolded as people celebrated the arrival of 2025 in the French Quarter at around 3:15 a.m. Witnesses described a harrowing scene of devastation, with one stating, "The best way I can describe it is truly a war zone."

Investigators discovered weapons and a possible explosive device in Jabbar's truck. Additionally, two suspected explosives were found in the French Quarter and safely neutralized by the FBI.

During the attack, two police officers were injured in a gunfire exchange with Jabbar, who was ultimately killed by law enforcement.