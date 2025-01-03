Gaza Resistance’s Comeback Debunks ‘Israel’s’ Victory Claims

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reports have cast doubt over the number of resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, pointing to their "substantial comeback" 15 months into the brutal war on the Palestinian territory.

“Israeli” media outlets, including The Jerusalem Post, have estimated that there are between 20,000 and 23,000 resistance fighters across Gaza, including those of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, along with local fighters.

"Hamas is making a substantial comeback by recruiting new forces,” The Post reported.

The newly reported figures challenge the “Israeli” claims of nearing total victory over Hamas.

At the beginning of its brutal Gaza onslaught, “Israel” vowed to eliminate Hamas and its 25,000 fighters.

Recently, the occupation's forces claimed that it had caused the martyrdom of 17,000-20,000 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters over the course of the war on the besieged territory.

A comparison between the “Israeli” figures and those by the entity's media shows that Hamas has recruited almost an entirely new force, fully replacing its old force.

Another alternative is that preliminary “Israeli” estimates were inaccurate and that Hamas had 30,000 or even up to 40,000 members before the start of the brutal “Israeli” aggression.