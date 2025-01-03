South Korean Military Unit Prevents Arrest of Impeached President

By Staff, Agencies

Officers from South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials [CIO] attempted to execute an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol early Friday but were blocked by military personnel serving under the Presidential Security Service [PSS], according to Yonhap News Agency.

The incident unfolded at Yoon’s residence, where the military unit presumed to be from the 55th Security Brigade was reportedly deployed to block the warrant against Yoon, escalating tensions surrounding this unprecedented action against a sitting president, Yonhap wrote on Friday.

Thousands of supporters gathered near Yoon’s home, complicating the arrest attempts. On Thursday, around 30 protesters were forcibly removed after breaking through a police barrier and clashing with officers, as reported by Yonhap.

A Seoul court issued the warrant against Yoon on Tuesday, charging him with masterminding the December 3 martial law declaration, orchestrating an insurrection, and abusing power. The CIO received the warrant after Yoon ignored three summons to appear for questioning regarding these charges.

Yoon’s lawyer claimed that if the police try to carry out the arrest warrant on behalf of the CIO, the PSS has the authority to arrest them for abuse of power and obstruction, according to Yonhap. The impeached president’s legal team has filed for an injunction against the warrant, calling it illegal, the newspaper reported.

Police warned that if the PSS or Yoon’s supporters attempt to prevent CIO officials from executing the arrest, they would face detention on obstruction charges.

Lawmakers overturned the declaration of martial law by parliamentary vote within six hours of its imposition. Yoon was subsequently suspended from his duties following an impeachment vote on December 14.