US Approves $3.64bln Sale of Missiles to Japan

By Staff, Agencies

The So-called US “Defense” Security Cooperation Agency announced that the State Department has approved Friday a potential $3.64 billion sale of advanced AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles, and related equipment to Japan.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles [AMRAAM] and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.64 billion,” the agency announced in a statement on Thursday.

Japan has reportedly requested 1,200 AIM-120 missiles as part of this potential deal. The statement added that the sale aims to strengthen Japan’s capabilities to address current and future threats while advancing US foreign policy and security objectives.

In late November, Japan's Kyodo News reported that Japan and the US were set to finalize a joint military plan by December to address a potential Taiwan contingency initiative.

The plan involves deploying US missile units to strategic locations in Japan and the Philippines, a move likely to further escalate tensions with Beijing.

Under the proposed plan, missile units will be stationed on Japan's Nansei Islands, specifically in the southwestern prefectures of Kagoshima and Okinawa, as well as in the Philippines.

The US Marine Corps Marine Littoral Regiment, equipped with High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS] and other advanced weaponry, is set to play a key role in these strategic locations.