New Yemeni Missile Op Targets “Tel Aviv”

folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Sirens sound across “Israeli”-occupied territories in central Palestine and the West Bank, early on Friday, as a result of a new Yemeni missile attack.

At approximately 4:35 am [local time], the missile arrived over occupied Palestinian airspace, triggering sirens in major city settlements, occupied cities, and occupied areas.

This included “Tel Aviv”, occupied al-Quds, “Ramat Gan, Rishon LeZion, Petach Tikva, and Beit Shemesh” among other areas.

Footage captured from the West Bank city of Qalqilya showed the missile descending rapidly toward its target before exploding at a distance. However, reports are yet to emerge of a direct impact site or of the fall of shrapnel.

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have fired multiple long-range missiles and drones at “Israeli” targets in recent days, as a continuation of its support to the Palestinian people and in response to “Israeli” strikes against the country.

This comes as the Yemeni people continue to reaffirm their commitment to the Palestinian cause and resolve to end the “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip in weekly demonstrations.

Israel Palestine Yemen TelAviv GazaUnderAttack

