Pezeshkian: Iran Will Uphold Martyr Soleimani’s Legacy with Strength

By Staff, Agencies

President Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to continuing the path of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, vowing to resist oppression and uphold justice.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking the fifth anniversary of Soleimani's martyrdom, Pezeshkian declared, “We will stand for truth and stay on this path with strength, rubbing the noses of cowards to the ground.”

He emphasized Iran's resolve to confront enemies, stating, “We pledge to continue Martyr Soleimani’s path with strength and oppose oppression as long as we live.”

The president highlighted Soleimani’s role in exposing the falsehoods of America, "Israel," and Europe, accusing them of hypocrisy in their claims of supporting humanity. “They are the real enemies of humanity, committing barbaric crimes,” he said.

Pezeshkian praised Soleimani’s efforts to unify the Islamic Ummah, noting his relentless dedication to defending the oppressed, regardless of religion, across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and beyond.

He also warned of ongoing conspiracies by "Israeli" and Western enemies to sow division within Iran, aided by anti-revolutionary elements.

“We must not allow their sinister plans to succeed. This requires the cooperation and unity of all Iranians,” he asserted.

Pezeshkian called on Iranians to rally behind the policies of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as a vital step toward achieving unity and addressing the nation’s challenges.