Bibi Approves Continuation of ’Israeli’ Negotiations in Doha

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized the entity’s negotiators to continue indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar, aimed at securing the release of captives held in Gaza.

A statement from his office on Thursday confirmed that Netanyahu approved the Mossad, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] and the ISA delegations to proceed with negotiations in Doha.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been mediating the discussions.

However, progress has stalled as Hamas accuses the regime of introducing new conditions, including the continuation of military operations in Gaza and the non-withdrawal of "Israeli" forces.

Hamas remains firm in its demands for a complete cessation of hostilities and a full withdrawal of "Israeli" troops.

The prolonged conflict has spurred protests across occupied territories, urging Netanyahu to finalize a deal with Hamas to ensure the captives' release.

Meanwhile, violations of the November 27 ceasefire between Lebanon and "Israel" persist, with the regime breaching the agreement almost daily.

The truce, facilitated by international mediators, is set to last for 60 days as efforts toward a permanent cessation of hostilities continue.

UN peacekeeping forces have expressed concern over ongoing "Israeli" aggression in southern Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and has claimed over 4,000 lives in Lebanon to date.