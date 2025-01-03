Ansarullah Leader: Gen. Soleimani Foiled US and “Israeli” Schemes in West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, honored Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani for his pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and the resistance front.

In a televised speech on Thursday, coinciding with a massive tribute in Iran’s Kerman province, Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized Soleimani’s efforts in confronting US and “Israeli” conspiracies in the region.

“The US targeted Hajj Qassem Soleimani because he posed a significant obstacle to the success of its schemes,” said Sayyed Al-Houthi. He also highlighted Soleimani’s collaboration with Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in resisting US and “Israeli” aggression.

Sayyed Al-Houthi condemned the “Israeli” attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, calling it a despicable crime and part of a genocidal campaign involving starvation and mass killings.

He noted the dire conditions faced by displaced Gazans, including severe shortages of heating supplies that have resulted in the deaths of children.

The Ansarullah leader also decried the suffering of Palestinian detainees under the “Israeli” Prison Service, citing torture, medical neglect, and systematic injustice.

He criticized the Palestinian Authority for its security measures in the West Bank, stating these efforts are misguided in light of “Israel’s” blatant opposition to Palestinian statehood.

Sayyed Al-Houthi pointed out the failure of decades of UN Security Council sessions to protect Palestinian rights, with over 50 meetings during the ongoing Gaza war yielding no results due to US obstruction.

He stressed the necessity of resistance against “Israeli” aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Turning to “Israeli” airstrikes on Yemen, Sayyed Al-Houthi accused the regime of aiming to isolate Gaza and suppress Yemeni support for Palestine.

He reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering resolve to stand with the Palestinian cause, despite “Israeli” acts of aggression.

“The steadfastness of Palestinians embodies the rightful stance against oppression, guided by religious, humanitarian, and legal principles,” Sayyed Al-Houthi concluded.