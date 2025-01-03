“Israel” Intensifies Strikes on Syrian Defense Sites near Aleppo

By Staff, Agencies

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has conducted new airstrikes on Syria, targeting defense and scientific research facilities in the al-Safira suburbs, southeast of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, the attacks resulted in massive explosions, large fires and significant material damage, though there are no immediate reports of casualties.

Additional strikes were reported near Quneitra in southern Syria, an area that has been subject to infiltration by “Israeli” forces.

The entity’s airstrikes, which have been ongoing for years, frequently target military installations, including weapons and ammunition depots, with the apparent goal of weakening Syria’s defense capabilities.

Syria has been mired in instability following the fall of its former government on December 8, when militants led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] took control of Damascus in a surprise offensive from their stronghold in the northwest.

HTS leaders have claimed they intend to respect the rights of all sects and religions in Syria, but the country remains in a state of fragility and heightened sectarian tension, posing a continued risk of conflict and instability for minority groups.