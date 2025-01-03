“Israel” Escalates Ceasefire Violations with Fresh Strikes on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has once again breached last month’s ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, launching new attacks on the country. On Thursday, its military carried out strikes in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon, claiming to target medium-range rocket launchers operated by Hezbollah.

Lebanese media reported at least three “Israeli” strikes in the area, with additional attacks setting several houses ablaze in the Aitaroun region. The apartheid “Israeli” entity’s warplanes also targeted a building it alleged was an arms depot.

The ceasefire, which began on November 27, followed months of intense fighting between “Israel” and Hezbollah and is set to last 60 days with the goal of establishing a permanent truce. However, the apartheid entity has violated the agreement almost daily since its implementation.

An international monitoring committee, led by the United States, oversees the ceasefire's implementation. Despite these efforts, the UN peacekeeping force has expressed growing concern over the ongoing destruction caused by “Israel’s” operations in southern Lebanon.

The conflict, which escalated in October 2023, has claimed over 4,000 lives in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah maintains its full operational capacity and has warned of decisive retaliation should “Israel” continue occupying Lebanese territories after the ceasefire expires.

Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, stated in a recent Al-Manar interview that the group’s missile stockpiles and capabilities remain intact.

He emphasized that Hezbollah’s current restraint honors commitments made during ceasefire negotiations and supports the Lebanese population, while leaving open the possibility of future action to resolve outstanding issues.