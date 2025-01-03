Qassem Suleimani: A Legacy of Jihad, Resistance and Freedom

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – Qassem Suleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] in Iran, evokes a wide range of emotions and perspectives. For many, he symbolizes resistance—a dedicated warrior who devoted his life to justice and freedom in the Middle East and beyond. His journey through the tumultuous landscapes of conflict has left an indelible mark on the narratives of resistance against oppression.

Early Life and Rise to Prominence

Born in 1957 in Qom, Iran, Soleimani emerged from humble beginnings. His early life, shaped by hardship, instilled in him a sense of duty and resilience, along with a fervent desire to fight against oppression. After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, he joined the IRGC quickly rising through the ranks due to his strategic dedication and tactical brilliance. His leadership of the Quds Force, the IRG's elite unit responsible for extraterritorial operations, solidified his reputation as a formidable military strategist and a key player in Iran's foreign policy, particularly in supporting groups opposing Western influence and “Israeli” aggression.

Fighting for Justice and Freedom

Soleimani was instrumental in several significant conflicts that shaped the Middle East. He played a crucial role in Lebanon following “Israel's” invasion in 1982. By supporting Hezbollah, he facilitated the training and mobilization of its forces, which emerged as a vital force resisting “Israeli” aggression. His contributions led to significant victories against the “Israeli” military, firmly establishing him within the narrative of resistance against Zionist expansionism.

Moreover, Soleimani’s commitment to fighting “Israel” extended to supporting Palestinian groups in Gaza. Over the years, he provided critical support to Hamas and other factions, strengthening their military capabilities to resist “Israeli” actions. His unwavering stance against “Israeli” attacks resonated deeply with many Arabs and Muslims, positioning him as a champion of Palestinian rights.

Confronting American Influence

Soleimani’s military endeavors were not confined to the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict; they also extended to confronting American influence in the region. His roles in Iraq and Afghanistan during the US-led invasions in the early 2000s were significant. In Iraq, Soleimani countered the American presence, working with various Iraqi factions to resist foreign intervention. His strategy involved uniting Shiite groups and coordinating efforts that ultimately challenged US forces, earning him the status of a national hero in Iraq.

Soleimani’s influence also reached Yemen, where he supported the Houthi rebels in their struggle against the Saudi-led coalition. His strategic guidance was pivotal in the Houthis' ability to resist and maintain their position in the conflict, highlighting his broader strategy to counter American and allied influence in the region.

Fighting ISIS

One of Soleimani’s most significant contributions was his role in the fight against ISIS. As the extremist group gained ground in Iraq and Syria, Soleimani led efforts to counter their advance. His leadership and strategic planning were instrumental in successful campaigns to retake key territories from ISIS, including the battles of Tikrit, Fallujah, and Mosul. Soleimani’s efforts were widely recognized for their effectiveness in combating the terrorist threat.

A Hero for Freedom Fighters

Soleimani’s legacy is complex and multifaceted. To many, he is seen as a hero who fought for justice and freedom against foreign aggression. Supporters view him as a dedicated warrior for a cause greater than himself, battling regional and international forces. His strategic brilliance and commitment to his cause earned him respect and admiration, inspiring those who see resistance as a legitimate struggle for justice. Soleimani’s influence extended beyond the battlefield; he was involved in diplomatic efforts and played a key role in shaping Iran's foreign policy.

Controversy and Criticism

Despite his status among freedom fighters, Soleimani was also a controversial figure. His involvement in various conflicts and support for militant groups drew significant criticism from the United States and its allies, who labeled many Muslim freedom fighters as terrorists. The US government designated the Quds Force as a “terrorist” organization and held Soleimani responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members. His assassination by an American drone strike on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport, further escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

Conclusion

Qassem Soleimani’s life was centered on a commitment to jihad for justice and freedom. His tactical ingenuity in conflicts against “Israel”, the United States, and extremist groups like ISIS framed a narrative that resonates with many in the region. Viewed by supporters as a hero and symbol of resistance, Soleimani’s legacy reflects the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and the ongoing struggles for sovereignty and justice. As we remember his contributions, it serves as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of heroism in the pursuit of justice.