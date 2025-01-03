’Israel’s’ Reverse Migration Crisis Sparks Calls for Global Jewish Immigration

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of settlers have fled the occupied Palestinian territories following intensified retaliatory strikes by regional resistance groups, launched in response to "Israel's" ongoing wars across West Asia.

This exodus has prompted the entity’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saer to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene an emergency meeting to develop a "national plan" for attracting Jewish immigrants from abroad.

Saer argued that rising global anti-Semitism and its impact on the security of Jewish communities abroad have increased applications for migration to the occupied territories. “We need a comprehensive plan to attract potential migrants more effectively,” he claimed.

In 2024, reverse migration from the territories reached an unprecedented level, with 82,700 settlers leaving. This mass departure has undermined "Israel's" substantial investments, supported by Western allies, to maintain and expand settler presence.

The crisis unfolds amid "Israel's" genocidal war on Gaza, which has resulted in the martyrdom of over 45,500 Palestinians—mostly women and children, amounting to 6% of Gaza’s population.

Concurrently, escalated aggression against Lebanon has claimed more than 3,960 lives. These atrocities continue with unwavering support from "Israel's" Western allies, particularly the United States.