Biden: Federal Investigations Probe Link between New Orleans Attack and Cybertruck Blast

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation, detailing federal efforts to investigate two recent tragedies: the New Orleans terrorist attack, which claimed 15 lives, and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Biden emphasized the need to determine whether the incidents are connected but urged caution against premature conclusions, stating, “The investigations remain active and evolving.”

In New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran, drove a rented truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street during New Year’s celebrations.

The attack killed 15 people and injured dozens. Authorities recovered a Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS"/"ISIL"] flag, weapons, and a suspected explosive device from the vehicle, leading to its classification as an act of terrorism. Jabbar was killed in a police shootout, and investigators are determining whether he acted alone or had accomplices.

Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle may have been carrying fireworks or explosives. Both vehicles involved in the incidents were reportedly rented through the same app, intensifying scrutiny of possible links.

Elon Musk denied claims implicating Tesla, asserting that vehicle telemetry showed no anomalies and suggesting terrorism as a possible cause. He speculated on a potential connection between the events.

President Biden has directed top officials, including the FBI and Homeland Security, to allocate all necessary resources to the investigations. “Every resource will be available to ensure there is no remaining threat to the American people,” Biden said. He extended condolences to the victims and vowed to uncover the truth behind these tragic events.