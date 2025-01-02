No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

German Politician Warns of US-Germany Tensions over Musk’s Controversial Remarks

German Politician Warns of US-Germany Tensions over Musk’s Controversial Remarks
folder_openGermany access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Rolf Mutzenich, head of Germany’s Social Democratic Party [SPD] parliamentary group, cautioned that Elon Musk's verbal attacks on German leaders could strain US-German relations.

In an interview with Spiegel, Mutzenich criticized Musk for referring to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as an “anti-democratic tyrant” and labeling Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “fool” and “Oaf Schitz.”

Musk also predicted Scholz’s electoral defeat while endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany [AfD] party, calling it “the last spark of hope for this country.”

Mutzenich defended Steinmeier, emphasizing that as Germany’s head of state under international law, any verbal attack on him affects all German citizens. He accused Musk of breaching the boundaries of diplomacy and urged Berlin to determine whether Musk’s remarks align with the stance of the incoming Trump administration.

German officials suggested that Musk’s comments might be an attempt to influence Germany’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections, prompted by the recent collapse of Scholz’s coalition government.

The government dissolved in December following disputes over Ukraine aid, economic reforms, and climate policy.

US-German relations were notably strained during Trump’s first term due to disputes over trade, NATO defense spending, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Musk’s controversial remarks have reignited concerns about tensions between Berlin and Washington.

germany DonaldTrump UnitedStates ElonMusk

Comments

  1. Related News
German Politician Warns of US-Germany Tensions over Musk’s Controversial Remarks

German Politician Warns of US-Germany Tensions over Musk’s Controversial Remarks

2 hours ago
Ukraine’s Zelensky Accused of Lying in New Year’s Speech

Ukraine’s Zelensky Accused of Lying in New Year’s Speech

15 hours ago
France: Macron Admits Error on Early Elections in New Year’s Speech

France: Macron Admits Error on Early Elections in New Year’s Speech

one day ago
Russia Halts Gas Supplies to EU Via Ukraine

Russia Halts Gas Supplies to EU Via Ukraine

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-01-2025 Hour: 11:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot