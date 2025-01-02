- Home
German Politician Warns of US-Germany Tensions over Musk’s Controversial Remarks
By Staff, Agencies
Rolf Mutzenich, head of Germany’s Social Democratic Party [SPD] parliamentary group, cautioned that Elon Musk's verbal attacks on German leaders could strain US-German relations.
In an interview with Spiegel, Mutzenich criticized Musk for referring to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as an “anti-democratic tyrant” and labeling Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “fool” and “Oaf Schitz.”
Musk also predicted Scholz’s electoral defeat while endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany [AfD] party, calling it “the last spark of hope for this country.”
Mutzenich defended Steinmeier, emphasizing that as Germany’s head of state under international law, any verbal attack on him affects all German citizens. He accused Musk of breaching the boundaries of diplomacy and urged Berlin to determine whether Musk’s remarks align with the stance of the incoming Trump administration.
German officials suggested that Musk’s comments might be an attempt to influence Germany’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections, prompted by the recent collapse of Scholz’s coalition government.
The government dissolved in December following disputes over Ukraine aid, economic reforms, and climate policy.
US-German relations were notably strained during Trump’s first term due to disputes over trade, NATO defense spending, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Musk’s controversial remarks have reignited concerns about tensions between Berlin and Washington.
