American Muslim Advocacy Group Urges Action against Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

An American Muslim advocacy group has highlighted a new UN report detailing “Israeli” attacks on Gaza's healthcare system as further evidence of genocide in the besieged territory.

"The world community, along with the Biden administration, must take concrete action to end ‘Israel's’ mass killings, forced starvation, widespread destruction, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza," the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] stated on Wednesday.

“Each day, more proof of the ongoing genocide in Gaza by the far-right ‘Israeli’ government emerges,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

A report issued Tuesday by the UN human rights office revealed that “Israeli” strikes targeting hospitals and their surroundings in Gaza have pushed the territory's healthcare system “to the brink of total collapse,” severely limiting Palestinians’ access to medical care.

“The devastation of Gaza’s healthcare system, combined with the killing of patients, medical staff, and other civilians, results from a blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law,” the 23-page report noted.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk remarked, “As if the relentless bombing and dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza were not enough, even the one sanctuary where Palestinians sought safety turned into a death trap.”

CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, has urged the American Medical Association [AMA] to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza. He was reportedly assaulted and detained by “Israeli” forces and is being held in a facility known for torturing prisoners.

CAIR also called on the Biden administration to advocate for Abu Safiya’s release. According to Euro-Med Monitor, survivors of the “Israeli” assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital reported “deliberate killings, field executions, and sexual and physical assaults on women and girls” during the attack.

Since October 2023, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The World Food Program has also reported that over two million people in the blockaded territory are being forcibly deprived of food, water, and shelter.