US: Suspected Tesla Cybertruck Attack Kills 1 in front of Trump Hotel 

US: Suspected Tesla Cybertruck Attack Kills 1 in front of Trump Hotel 
folder_openUnited States access_time 42 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

An explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck, which had been parked outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, has claimed the life of the vehicle’s occupant and injured several others.

The incident, which is being investigated as a potential terror blast, and injured bystanders, took place on Wednesday, senior police officials said.

It came after a pickup truck rammed into the crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 30 others, prompting the law enforcement to kill the driver.

A probe is investigating a possible link between the incidents, the second of which saw the driver, who used to be in the United States Army, flying a flag belonging to the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

"I don't know," said Clark County/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill, adding, "But we are investigating whether there is any connectivity."

Elon Musk, who is also a top advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, meanwhile, insisted on X, former Twitter, that the Vegas’ explosion had nothing to do with the vehicle that has been made by his company.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” he declared. “All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

 

