Battle of the Mighty

 

Former War Minister Yoav Gallant Quits Knesset

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant has announced his resignation from the Knesset, following his dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu less than two months ago.

The two officials have repeatedly clashed over responsibility for the “security lapse” that enabled the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, as well as disagreements regarding the ongoing war in Gaza, which began on the same day.

In November, the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants for both Netanyahu and Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 45,500 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, displaced nearly the entire population, and left significant destruction across Gaza.

Israel Palestine AlAqsaFlood

Comments

