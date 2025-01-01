- Home
Report: Tens of Thousands of “Israelis” Had Left the Occupied Territories in 2024
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” website Walla reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, that 82,700 “Israelis” left the occupied territories in 2024, marking an increase compared to the previous year.
The report highlighted that “by the end of 2024, the number of ‘Israeli’ settlers was estimated at approximately 10 million, reflecting a population growth rate of just 1.1%. This lower growth rate is attributed primarily to the significant number of ‘Israelis’ who emigrated abroad”.
According to the statistics, 2024 saw an increase in deaths, with 51,400 fatalities recorded—about 1,800 more than in 2023. This includes approximately 1,870 soldiers and settlers killed since October 7, 2023. The report noted that despite the war, death rates in 2023 were relatively low following the COVID years, with notable increases during February, July, and October.
The report also revealed a negative international migration balance for 2024, with a deficit of 18,200 settlers. While 82,700 “Israelis” emigrated abroad, only 23,800 returned to the occupied territories. Additionally, 32,800 new immigrants arrived in “Israel”, a decline of about 15,000 compared to 2023. The number of arrivals for family reunification remained nearly unchanged from the previous year.
