US: At Least Ten Killed As Car plows Into crowd in New Orleans
By Staff, Agencies
At least ten people have been killed and dozens more injured after an SUV ran into a crowd celebrating New Year in New Orleans, Louisiana, the city authorities have said.
The incident occurred in the city’s French Quarter at around 3:15 am local time, WGNO said on Wednesday. The area, which has numerous bars and restaurants, is popular with tourists.
“There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS [New Orleans Emergency Medical Services] and ten fatalities,” NOLA Ready, the New Orleans official disaster preparedness agency, said in a statement.
A New Orleans Police spokesperson told CBS News earlier that “initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown, but there are reported fatalities.”
A man who claimed to have witnessed the event wrote on X that an SUV was “speeding” down the road and “running people over.”
Another witness told a CBS News reporter that after stopping his vehicle, the driver got out and started shooting at the police, with officers returning fire. According to the reporter, there were multiple people on the ground with injuries at the scene.
Dozens of police officers and paramedics have responded to the incident, which reportedly led to Bourbon Street being shut down.
