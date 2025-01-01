US Provided “Israel’s” Military with $22 Billion since Oct. 2023

By Staff, Agencies

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI] stressed that The United States has provided the “Israeli” entity with more than $22 billion in military support since last October, when “Tel Aviv” launched its war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

It provided the staggering figure in a report on Tuesday, saying the US had supplied the weaponry for the perpetration of aggression across the West Asia region, including in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Throughout 2023, Washington’s military patronage for “Tel Aviv” rose by a whopping 78 percent. The four-year-long period preceding it saw the former furnishing 69 percent of the entity’s military hardware.

Just throughout the 23 days that followed the onset of the entity’s brutal military assault against Gaza and its concomitant escalated deadly aggression towards Lebanon, the US outfitted the regime with upwards of 10,000 tons of weapons worth $2.4 billion.

A new report released by the UN Human Rights Office said “Israel’s” indiscriminate attacks on hospitals in Gaza have had a catastrophic effect on the territory’s healthcare system.

The number grew to 50,000 tons by August 2024. The arms were transported to the regime using hundreds of planes and ships.

The hardware ran the gamut of deadly weapons, including missiles for the regime’s Iron Dome system, precision-guided bombs, CH-53 heavy lift helicopters, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and 155mm artillery shells, along with bunker-busting munitions and armored vehicles.

The unstinting arms flow came while the war went on to claim the lives of more than 45,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, namely six percent of Gaza’s population, and the aggression against Lebanon killed more than 3,960 people.

The “Israeli” entity’s campaign of genocide in Gaza has reduced the territory’s population by 6 percent, says the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

The US’s military support for the entity began two years before its occupation of huge swathes of regional territories in a heavily Western-backed war in 1948.

Over all, Washington has provided “Israel” with $310 billion in military and economic aid, which has been regularly adjusted for inflation, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think tank.

Prior to 2023, the military aid alone would amount to an annual $3.8 billion.

By the end of the last year, the country had authorized over 100 arms sales to the regime.