Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Continues, Recovered Its Strength
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that “the attack on southern Lebanon forms an aggression against the entire country of Lebanon and the international community.”
In a message delivered to a conference to commemorate Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi, in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem emphasized: “We proved with resistance that the Zionist enemy is not able to advance in Lebanon, and now is an opportunity for the Lebanese government to prove this with its political actions.”
He further added: “The resistance continues and has recovered its strength. We are a group with faith that we can become stronger.”
“We, together with our partners in the election of the president, will rebuild the ruins. and improve economic and social conditions in Lebanon,” Hezbollah Secretary General said.
