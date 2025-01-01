Imam Khamenei Hails Unique Sacrifices of Martyr Soleimani: Final Victory is Certain, US Bases in Syria will Be Crushed

By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei praised as “unique” the sacrifices of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated alongside his companions in a 2020 US drone strike near Iraq’s International Airport in Baghdad.

“Martyr Soleimani's constant strategy was to revive the Resistance Front. He always tried to revitalize the resistance,” the Leader said on Wednesday.

Imam Khamenei was speaking at a meeting with a group of families of martyrs, veterans, and resistance activists ahead of General Soleimani's fifth martyrdom anniversary on January 3.

His Eminence further mentioned that “Defending sacred places was a principle for General Soleimani,” praising the fact that “Martyr Soleimani was mobilizing energies in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.”

“Events involving martyr Soleimani in region show Islamic Revolution is alive,” he added.

In parallel, the Leader underlined that “The blood of the martyrs who defended the holy places was not in vain. Without their struggle, the holy shrines in Karbala, Najaf, and Sayyeda Zainab shrine would not be present today.”

In addition, he stressed: "If these lives had not been lost, if this struggle had not been fought, and if Hajj Qassem Soleimani had not marched through the mountains and deserts of this region so bravely…, there would be no sign of these holy sites today."

“The final victory is certain and the enemies will be crushed under the feet of the believers,” His Eminence confirmed.

On another level, Imam Khamenei stressed that “Syria belongs to its people and there is no doubt that those who attacked it will be forced to retreat before the strength of its youth.”

In a sounding message, the Leader vowed that “America's bases in Syria will undoubtedly be crushed under the feet of Syrian youth.”

“Lebanon is a symbol of resistance, and despite receiving some blows, it did not surrender,” he said, pointing out that “Lebanon is a symbol of resistance and will win, and Yemen is a symbol of resistance and will win.”

“The aggressors, led by the United States, will be forced to stop manipulating the people of the region and will leave it humiliated,” Imam Khamenei emphasized.