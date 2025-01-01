- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Forces Down American MQ-9 Drone
By Staff
The Yemeni Armed forces issued the following statement:
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and within the framework of responding to the American-British aggression against our country, with the help of Allah Almighty, the air defenses of the Yemeni Armed Forces were able to down an American MQ-9 drone.
Downing the US drone came while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate.
The drone was shot down with a locally-made surface-to-air missile.
This is the second plane that our air defenses have been able to shoot down within 72 hours and the fourteenth of its type during the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza.
The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their continuation of their operations in support of Gaza, and that these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.
Comments
- Related News