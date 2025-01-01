No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

New Blatant US- British Aggression on Yemen

New Blatant US- British Aggression on Yemen
folder_openYemen access_time 25 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US and British warplanes conducted on Tuesday new aggression on the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

The three aerial assaults targeted the September 21st Park, located in the northwestern part of Sana’a, which previously housed the First Armored Division on Tuesday.

US and British military aircraft also targeted the al-Ardi complex in Sana'a's al-Safiyah District, as well as the May 22nd Military Industrial Complex in al-Thawra District, with eight airstrikes.

The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] confirmed the latest American-British aggression, saying its forces have conducted multiple “precision strikes” against targets in the Yemeni capital province of Sana'a and other regions across the Arab country over the last 24 hours.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, noted that the aggression against Yemen represents "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and comes in support of ‘Israel’".

He also affirmed that "Yemen will continue to defend itself against any aggression and remains steadfast in supporting Gaza."

 

 

Israel Palestine britain Yemen sanaa ansarullah UnitedStates GazaUnderAttack

Comments

  1. Related News
New Blatant US- British Aggression on Yemen

New Blatant US- British Aggression on Yemen

25 minutes ago
Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Ben Gurion Airport, Power Station, and US Aircraft Carrier

Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Ben Gurion Airport, Power Station, and US Aircraft Carrier

10 hours ago
Until Aggression Ends: Yemen Targets “Israeli” Ben Gurion, Power Station with Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

Until Aggression Ends: Yemen Targets “Israeli” Ben Gurion, Power Station with Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

one day ago
NYT: ‘Israel’ Struggling to Contain Yemeni Missiles

NYT: ‘Israel’ Struggling to Contain Yemeni Missiles

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-01-2025 Hour: 10:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: We have proven through resistance that we did not allow the enemy to advance, and now is an opportunity for the Lebanese state to prove itself through political action.
Imam Khamenei: America’s bases in Syria will undoubtedly be crushed under the feet of Syrian youth
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem: The “Israeli” attacks taking place is on the state and the international community